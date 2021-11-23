Child shot near Lee Davis Community Resource Center in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said a child was shot Tuesday afternoon in East Tampa.

It happened near the Lee Davis Community Resource Center on North 22nd Street. Officers say the child was taken to the hospital. Right now, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

City Councilman Orlando Gudes arrived in the neighborhood shortly after police showed up. He was visibly upset that another shooting happened in his district.

“What are we going to do, what are we going to do as a community, what are we going to do to stop this senseless violence. I don’t have the answer, but I hope someone can get with me and we can find the solution to the problem,” Gudes said.

State Representative for House District 61 Dianne Hart also arrived at the scene. She lives five blocks from where the shooting took place.

“We’ve got to stand up,” Hart said. “Something has got to be done and we cannot continuing burying our head and let the next person be injured or killed in our community.”

This is a developing story check back for updates.