TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa, according to police.

Officers said they responded to the McDonald’s on North Armenia Avenue just before 9 p.m. Tuesday after someone was reported shot.

Police said they found a juvenile who was shot one time in the chest.

The child died at the scene.

No suspect information was available. Police said there is limited information as the investigation is ongoing.