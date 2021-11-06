Child shot, hospitalized in Seffner, HCSO spokesperson says

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a shooting involving a child Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the area of Martin Luther King and Mango Road in Seffner.

The child’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, and the child has been taken to a hospital, according to the HCSO.

The investigation remains active as the sheriff’s office works to hammer out the details.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as they come in.

