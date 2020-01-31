Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) – A child has been hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in Tampa and deputies need your help locating the vehicle.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the child was hit at the intersection of 122nd Avenue East and 15th Street North.

The child was taken to Tampa General Hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a dark-colored SUV with right end damage that was seen heading southbound after the crash.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

