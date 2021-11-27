Child dies after shooting near Lee Davis Community Resource Center in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said a child shot Tuesday afternoon near the Lee Davis Community Center has died.

Authorities say the shooting took place at 26th Ave. and 22nd St. in East Tampa. The child was taken to the hospital following the incident but died several days later.

According to a previous report from 8 On Your Side, City Councilman Orlando Gudes and State Representative for House District 61, Dianne Hart arrived at the scene. Hart lives five blocks from where the shooting took place.

“We’ve got to stand up,” Hart said. “Something has got to be done and we cannot continuing burying our head and let the next person be injured or killed in our community.”

The investigation into the child’s death is still underway and police are still looking for tips. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

