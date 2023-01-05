TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After concerns about slow response times for Tampa Fire Rescue, the chief went before City Council on Thursday morning to address issues she’s faced since leading the department.

Chief Barbara Tripp said there are not enough firefighters to staff some rescue units. The department is down at least 50 firefighters, on top of not having enough rescue units. Chief Tripp said what she has, is outdated.

The City of Tampa continues is growing meaning more calls are coming in.

“We’ve been running at 90,000 calls and 80,000 medical calls,” Tripp said.

The goal is to add what’s needed and that’s the medical response for Tripp.

“I feel like we’re 10 years behind,” she said. “I have equipment that’s front line that’s 1992. That’s totally unacceptable.”

The chief said there are other vehicles that are 12 years old on the front line. Additionally, she ordered 15 rescue cars last year and only two have come in. That’s on top of being down 50 firefighters.

“I can’t put units in places if I don’t have the seats the people to fill the seats,” she said.

Tripp said she’s focused on hiring. In the meantime, her agency has been moving trucks to different areas to help with call volumes. Tampa Fire Rescue is also facing criticism regarding firefighters and their emergency response times.

Residents along South Sparkman Street are calling it a wake-up call. Emilio Monte called 911 after a 52-year-old man fell off his neighbor’s two-story roof and died days before Thanksgiving. Even with a new fire station four minutes away, he says it took first responders nearly 20 minutes to arrive.

“They don’t have a life support ambulance, which in the case of the accident that we had a couple months ago maybe would’ve made a difference,” said Monte.

Stuart Cate said while the growth is explosive, one of the neighborhood’s major access roads has been blocked for months. It adds yet another challenge for first responders.

“It’s unfortunate that it takes an incident like this to bring attention to it, but the bottom line is south Tampa has grown,” said Cate.

Neighbors said this tragedy is putting a spotlight on the lack of resources behind that growth.

The mayor’s office said more new money has been invested in Tampa Fire Rescue than any other city department since Tripp became chief two years ago.

The mayor’s office also said: “Chief Tripp is constantly analyzing response times and has deployed extra resources during peak times to reduce response times in key areas. To increase levels of service to the community, she also has hired 104 firefighter-paramedics, converted an old station to a new station to provide Advance Life Support to the community, ordered 15 Advanced Life Support transport units, converted six Truck companies to Advanced Life Support, remodeled stations, and much, much more.”