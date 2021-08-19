Chick-Fil-A to open this fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

TAMPA (WFLA) – Starting this fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay visitors will be able to enjoy their favorite food items from Chick-fil-A while dashing from rollercoaster to rollercoaster.

Formerly the park’s Bengal Bistro, the new restaurant will be nestled into the Jungala area of the park near the tigers and orangutans.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Chick-fil-A to offer more culinary options for our guests during their visit at Busch Gardens,” said Neal Thurman, Park President for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “We are proud to open this new location, the first Chick-fil-A in a Florida theme park, with a great community partner, giving us the opportunity to revitalize an existing restaurant and provide more dining space for our guests.”

As another dining option at the park, the Chick-fil-A restaurant will offer a selection of lunch and dinner menu items, including chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, lemonade and more.

Just like other Chick-fil-A locations, the restaurant will operate Monday through Saturday. It will also have extended hours during Howl-O-Scream, according to Busch Gardens.

An official opening date was not announced.