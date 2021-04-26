Chick-fil-A testing new spicy chicken items in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A restaurants in Tampa will be turning up the heat as the restaurant chain is testing out new spicy menu items.

The new items are spicy chicken strips and a spicy chicken strips biscuit.

The Spicy Chick-n-Strips will come seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, in either a three or four-strip option. The Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit will be feature two spicy, seasoned strips on a buttered biscuit and grace breakfast menus, the restaurant said.

In addition to the spicy items, participating Tampa restaurants are testing a modified menu that will remove certain Chick-fil-A menu items starting on April 26 to make room for these spicy offerings and future new items.

To make room for the new menu items Chick-fil-A says it is removing its original chicken strips, its grilled cool wrap, and its side salad from participating restaurants.

The new spicy options are also being tested out in Charlotte, Chicago, Texas and Arizona.

