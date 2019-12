The American iconic rock band Chicago performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass.. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Rock band Chicago and pop rock icon Rick Springfield are coming to Tampa in 2020!

Chicago will be joined by Springfield for a summer tour with a concert scheduled for July 3 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Dec.6 at 10 a.m. at Livenation.com

Tampa will be the band’s only Florida stop on the tour!