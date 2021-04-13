Cheetos funnel cake, pickle pizza and gelato nachos: Here are the new foods to try at this year’s Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of the things the Florida State Fair is known best for is the yearly line-up of wacky, tasty foods offered by various vendors. And now, those new items for the 2021 event have been announced.

The Florida State Fair runs from April 22 through May 2, and vendors are offering the following delectable dishes for purchase:

(Courtesy Florida State Fair)

Flaming Hot Cheetos Funnel Cake – The Best Around

For those looking for a little kick with their funnel cake, The Best Around has a solution with their Flaming Hot Cheetos option. According to the fair, the dish is made with cornmeal, fresh jalapenos and, of course, crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos. Once deep-fried, it’s topped with nacho cheese and even more Cheetos.

(Courtesy Florida State Fair)

Pickle Pizza – Angela’s Concessions

Pickle lovers, rejoice! Especially if you love pizza just as much. This pizza is made with a white garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese and dill pickles. When it’s hot out of the oven, it’s garnished with ranch dressing and dill seasoning.

(Courtesy Florida State Fair)

Gelato Nachos – Funky Flamingo

Now on to something sweet from the Funky Flamingo, which will be offering gelato “nachos” this year. The dish features soft-serve gelato with flavors including salted caramel, “Tutti Frutti,” espresso and cheesecake. The fair said the chips involved in the sweet treat are made from the vendor’s “top-secret” stroopwafel recipe.

(Courtesy Florida State Fair)

Buffalo Chicken Sundae – DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes

DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes are a Florida State Fair staple and a new concoction is released every year. This year, the restaurant is opting for buffalo chicken with hand-cut french fries. The “sundae” is layered with ranch, buffalo chicken tenders and spicy ghirdanera relish.

(Courtesy Florida State Fair)

Farm Fresh Blueberry & Cream Donut – Peachey’s

Peachey’s is another vendor that’s famous at the Florida State Fair, and they’ve created a new twist on their delicious treat by topping it with whipped cream and fresh blueberries.

(Courtesy Florida State Fair)

The Pig Rig – Low N’ Slow

This grilled cheese is stuffed with BBQ pulled pork and mac and cheese. The delicious-looking sandwich is then topped with Low N’ Slow’s signature BBQ sauce.

Here are some other dishes that will be offered during the 2021 state fair:

Peanut Butter and Spicy Jelly Tater Tots – Swift Concessions Tots

This unique dish has everything in its name at Swift Concessions Tots this year!

Loaded Tater Burger – Carousel Foods

This big burger is stuffed with cottage fries and bacon, then topped with ranch, toasted cheese, chives, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Deep-Fried Molten Lava Cake – Carousel Foods

Moving in to a deep-fried heavy portion of the new food line up, Carousel Foods will also be offering a new molten lava cake, dipped in funnel cake batter and deep-fried to perfection.

Deep-Fried Caramel Apple Sundae – DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes

DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes will be offering a sweet dish in addition to their meat-filled “sundaes.” This sundae features donut holes rolled in cinnamon sugar, layered with cream cheese frosting and sautéed caramel apples. It’s then topped with whipped cream and caramel.

Deep-Fried Rainbow Cookie – Paul’s Concessions

This Italian rainbow cookie from New York will come dipped in sweet batter, deep-fried and put on a stick with powdered sugar.

Tickets to the Florida State Fair can be purchased online and start at $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under can enter the fair for free.