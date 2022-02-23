Check your tickets! $1.25M Florida lotto ticket set to expire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A winning Florida Lottery ticket is set to expire soon. As of right now, the Florida Lottery jackpot ticket worth $1.25 million remains unclaimed.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lottery numbers for the Sept. 15 drawing were:

03 – 06– 29– 31– 44 – 46

The winning ticket was purchased at the Citho located at 504 North Plant Avenue in Plant City.

Players who may have purchased a ticket at this gas station are encouraged to check their tickets from the Sept. 15 drawing.

The deadline to claim the jackpot prize is March 14.