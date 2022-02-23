Check your tickets! $1.25M Florida lotto ticket set to expire

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
r-florida-lottery-web_bkg__313760

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A winning Florida Lottery ticket is set to expire soon. As of right now, the Florida Lottery jackpot ticket worth $1.25 million remains unclaimed.

According to the Florida Lottery, the winning Florida Lottery numbers for the Sept. 15 drawing were:

03 – 06– 29– 31– 44 – 46

The winning ticket was purchased at the Citho located at 504 North Plant Avenue in Plant City.

Players who may have purchased a ticket at this gas station are encouraged to check their tickets from the Sept. 15 drawing.

The deadline to claim the jackpot prize is March 14.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss