RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — An old fire station in southern Hillsborough County has been creating new and affordable opportunities to learn about art.

The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin was established as a nonprofit organization in 2012 by the Ruskin Community Development Foundation.

Different types of workshops and classes are offered at the center, including metalsmithing, painting, ceramics, and drawing.

Adults and children can also check out the live music venue and theatre located inside the Firehouse Cultural Center.

“It’s heartwarming, I mean, this place lights up when the kids are here,” Firehouse Cultural Center Executive Director Chris Bredbrenner said.

For details regarding workshops, classes, live performances, and other events, check out the center’s website.

If you are interested in donating toward the center’s mission, you can find more information here.