LIVE: Bradley Hulett’s family responds to boy being charged in his shooting death at Tampa officer’s home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A teenage boy has been charged in connection with the December shooting death of another teen at a Tampa police officer’s home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old who shot and killed Bradley Hulett on Dec. 13 has been arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm. The teen turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon alongside his attorney and parents.

Investigators say Hulett, who was also 15, was shot and killed inside a Tampa police officer’s home on Dec. 13. Hulett was one of four boys who were at the home after school. One of the other boys lived at the home and is the son of the officer.

Deputies have previously said the three other teenagers who were at the home when the shooting happened lawyered up immediately. The sheriff’s office also said the Tampa police officer only provided limited information through his attorney.

Earlier this month, the sheriff’s office turned its investigation over to the state attorney’s office.

State Attorney Andrew Warren announced Friday his office completed its investigation and determined the shooter would be charged.

“The evidence clearly establishes that this was a tragic accident where all the boys mistakenly believed that the gun was not loaded,” Warren said in a statement. “The lack of intent or malice, however, does not foreclose that a crime occurred.”

Investigators say the four boys went to the Fishhawk home after school on Dec. 13. The police officer’s master bedroom was locked while the boys were home but State Attorney Andrew Warren says the officer’s son used a paperclip to unlock it so he could get inside to use the bathroom. When he was done, he did not lock the door behind him.

Warren says the son went back into the master bedroom later with two of the other boys to find a plunger. While they were in the bedroom, investigators say they noticed the father’s gun sitting in a safety holster on a table. The state attorney says there was no magazine in the gun but there was a single round in the chamber.

“The boy who lived at the house mistakenly believed the gun to be unloaded and engaged the safety release to remove it from the holster,” Warren said. “He took the gun out of his father’s room and along with the two other boys returned to his bedroom, where the fourth teenager – the victim – was sitting at a desk playing video games.”

Authorities say while all four teens were in the boy’s bedroom, one of the friends took the gun from the officer’s son and, believing the gun was unloaded, pulled the trigger and fired a single round that hit Hulett in the back of the head.

“In Florida, an unintentional killing resulting from the reckless disregard for the safety of another person constitutes manslaughter,” Warren said. “In this matter, the shooter pointed the gun in the direction of the victim and pulled the trigger without knowing—and therefore under the law, without caring—whether it was loaded. This conduct sufficiently demonstrates a reckless disregard for human life.”

The charge that the 15-year-old accused shooter faces is a first-degree felony.

