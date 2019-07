TAMPA (WFLA) – The long-awaited Channelside Publix will open next month.

Publix spokesman Brian West confirmed to News Channel 8 the new store will open at 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Channel Club has been moving in new tenants over recent months, leaving even more residents eager for the grocery store. The nearest downtown supermarket is the Publix on Bayshore Boulevard.