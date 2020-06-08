Changes to federal Paycheck Protection Program helping Tampa’s small businesses stay alive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ed Benus owns Color Crown Corporation in Tampa, a small decorative concrete business that employs five people.

Benus was frustrated in April because he was trying to apply for a federal loan through the Small Business Administration but was having problems with his application. With help from 8 On Your Side, Benus was able to submit his application and was approved for a loan just hours before the deadline for the program.

“It had gotten down to the point where we were running out of funds, we were not operating and so the influx of cash enabled us to go on,” Benus said. “And as a matter of fact, I’m hiring a new person today.”

The Small Business Administration announced Monday that it’s easing restrictions for business owners to have their loans forgiven. The changes will extend the covered period for loan forgiveness from eight weeks after the date of loan disbursement to 24 weeks after the date of loan disbursement, according to the Small Business Administration.

The program will now also forgive loans if small business owners can prove they spent 60 percent of the loan on their payroll instead of the previous threshold of 75 percent.

Benus says those changes are allowing his business to stay alive.

“Now because of the way they’ve changed it, now it looks like it’s going to work out for the better,” said Benus.