TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Leaders with the Florida Department of Transportation say changes are coming to the I-275/I-4 interchange. The portion of the road has been dubbed ‘Malfunction Junction’ by many drivers due to the congestion that plagues the area.

According to Austin Petersen, crews are making traffic flow and safety improvements because there are too many rear-end crashes at the interchange. He says the biggest portion of the project is the construction of a new flyover bridge from I-275 southbound to I-4 eastbound.

The new flyover will be built over the current bridge. The current bridge will then be rerouted to connect into Ybor City.

Petersen says the work is a compromise because some families living in the area didn’t want any changes made to the junction.

“The main concern for the community was essentially the interstate widening out into their community. So, we are maintaining in DOT right of way all of the construction. We didn’t expand that we are maintaining that to address those concerns,” he said.

Project leaders expect drivers to notice the start of structural work on the new flyover ramp during 2024. Crews are also widening lanes on I-275 in both directions north of I-4 to Hanna Avenue.

Crews will be working on the improvements to the interchange through 2027.