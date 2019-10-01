Chance the Rapper’s Tampa show canceled

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Chance The Rapper speaks onstage at WE Day California at The Forum on April 25, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE Day)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chance the Rapper will no longer be coming to Tampa on his new tour.

The rapper was originally set to bring his “The Big Day World Tour” to Amalie Arena on Oct. 14. He decided to postpone his tour last month after he and his wife welcomed a second daughter.

I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my… Posted by Chance The Rapper on Monday, September 9, 2019

“I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th,” Chance wrote at the time.

The Tampa tour date was initially listed as postponed and was set to be announced at a later date. But Amalie Arena emailed those who purchased tickets on Tuesday saying the show was canceled.

“Due to building availability within new tour time period, we are unable to reschedule the Chance The Rapper concert at AMALIE Arena on Monday, October 14,” the email said.

Refunds for the canceled concert will be available at the point of purchase.

Customers who purchased through Ticketmaster online or by phone will automatically be refunded. If you purchased from a Ticketmaster outlet, you will have to return to the point of purchase to get your refund.

Tickets purchased through the Amalie Arena sales office or ticket office will need to get their refund through the point of purchase.

Customers who purchased through third parties will need to contact the place they bought tickets from to get their refund.

Chance the Rapper has not yet issued a statement on the canceled show.

