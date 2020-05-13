Chamberlain HS graduate changes life around, dances into next phase of life

SULPHER SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Raymond Lowe loves to dance.

So much so he’s somewhat changed the way Chamberlain High School held its football pep rallies entertaining students in the gym.

“People look up to me. So when I try to do better, I try to do better for them too,” Raymond said.

And like his dance moves, his life did a 180-degree spin… for the better. He used to get into a lot that he shouldn’t have.

“I wouldn’t be doing anything bad, but be doing some crazy stuff,” he said.

But then he busted a different move.

His dad said like every plant and flower they planted in the yard of their Sulphur Springs home, they’ve watched him grow into a different young man.

“It’s like seeing that plant get bigger and bigger and blossom and not only blossoming for himself but becoming a certain type of shelter for others,” Reggie Lowe said.

Raymond’s mom, Kashaundra, added, “I just love the way he turned his whole life around. I think he got that one person in his ear that he could talk to.” And that made the difference she said.

One thing he did that shocked them? He purchased a pair of $200 sneakers for a classmate with money earned at his Burger King job because the young man didn’t get any new shoes for school.

He didn’t tell them or anyone he had done it… until he’d done it.

“I was going to get me some shoes, then I thought about it and said, ‘Nah let me get him some shoes cause he might need some.’ So he said Jordans and Nikes.”

Raymond’s next step is the Navy.

