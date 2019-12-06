Centcom International Coalition hosts international night at MacDill

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – 37 different nations were on display Thursday evening as part of U.S. Central Command’s Annual “International Night.”

Despite cultural, religious, and political differences it’s not enough to stir this melting pot with the event fostering further mutual respect.

“It’s a powerful moment both for them and for us it symbolizes the importance of partners and allies in the world today,” Commander of U.S. Centcom General Frank McKenzie said.

The coalition formed at MacDill after 9/11 a partnership in the global war on terror.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss