Centcom International Coalition hosts international night at MacDill

TAMPA (WFLA) – 37 different nations were on display Thursday evening as part of U.S. Central Command’s Annual “International Night.”

Despite cultural, religious, and political differences it’s not enough to stir this melting pot with the event fostering further mutual respect.

“It’s a powerful moment both for them and for us it symbolizes the importance of partners and allies in the world today,” Commander of U.S. Centcom General Frank McKenzie said.

The coalition formed at MacDill after 9/11 a partnership in the global war on terror.