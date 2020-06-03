Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani cuts ties with Tampa company after former co-owner’s ‘shoot them all’ comment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, who helped create Osteria Italian Bar and Kitchen in downtown Tampa, has reacted to inflammatory comments made by Lanfranco Pescante and says he is stepping down from his role with the Nocturnal Hospitality

WFLA.com was the first to report outrage caused by Pescante’s post. He said he is the person who authored the post on Instagram which read, “just shoot them all.” It was in reference to those protesting the death of George Floyd.

Pescante was the co-owner of Nocturnal Hospitality, which operates Franklin Manor and Osteria. He stepped down on Tuesday.

Viviani, who is a partner in several ventures with Nocturnal, issued a statement:

Fabio Viviani, and the Team at Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group, does not condone Lanfranco Pescante’s behavior in any way, shape or form. I have built my business in the name of respect and inclusiveness. The situation has been promptly addressed. Pescante is no longer a part of Nocturnal Group. The Group, effective immediately, will no longer be in charge of managing the venues. Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group is currently working with the Tampa Venue partners and investors in order to address the immediate management needs.

A Tampa Police Department spokesman said Wednesday that a crowd of approximately 500 people protested Tuesday night in front of Franklin Manor.

No incidents were reported from that area.

It is unclear if Pescante was in Tampa during that protest.