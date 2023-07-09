TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa is celebrating its 136th birthday with “Archives Awareness Week.”

On July 15, 1887, the City of Tampa was born, all thanks to a special act of the Florida legislature.

Now, city leaders are celebrating Tampa’s birthday by taking a look back at the city’s archives.

“Tampa is a city that stretches back 130-some years,” Henry B. Plant Museum Executive Director Lindsay Huban said. “There are so many untold stories.”

“Those are really the gems that you can find in these small archives that are being highlighted,” Huban added.

On Sunday, the Henry B. Plant Museum premiered a short documentary film called “Gems from Olivette,” which recreates performances of the most popular songs from a musical comedy that took Tampa by storm in the 1890s.

“A documentary that uses a French comic opera ‘Olivette’ to talk about some of the tensions in American popular culture at the time period when the operetta was really popular here in Tampa,” Henry B. Plant Museum Historian in Residence Charles Groh said.

Much of the documentary focuses on the parallels to modern-day Tampa.

“There really is nothing new under the sun,” University of Tampa Lecturer of Music Rodney Shores said. “The same issue in one of the solos, a poor guy is serenading a girl outside of her window, not because he’s in love with her, but because if he had a cell phone, he’d be texting her at two in the morning going ‘hey, you up?'”

Shores says the multicultural population in the 1890s when Tampa was still very new, is still prevalent today.

“The notion that we’re actually experiencing something new with class conflict or racial conflict or LGBTQ issues [are] not new,” he explained. “We’ve dealt with it before, and we find a way to walk through it.”

You can find details on “Archives Awareness Week” provided by the City of Tampa below.

Sunday, July 9th • 1:00 p.m., Henry B. Plant Museum

Premier of the short documentary film “Gems from Olivette,” which recreates performances of popular songs that took Tampa by storm in the 1890s.

Sunday, July 9th • 3:00 p.m., Oxford Exchange

Join professor, historian, and Tampa native Sarah McNamara for a conversation about her new book, Ybor City: Crucible of the Latina South.

Monday, July 10th • 3:00 p.m., Old City Hall, Council Chambers

Join the Tampa Bay History Center’s Curator of Black History, Fred Hearns, and Retired Appellate Judge, District Court of Appeals, E.J. Salcines, to learn more about Tampa’s past.

Monday, July 10th • 6:00 p.m., C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

Learn how DNA is inherited, which type of DNA test to take, and exactly what you can expect to get as a result. Recommended for adults.

Tuesday, July 11th • 11:00 a.m., J.C. Newman Company

Join company historian Holden Rasmussen in the historic 113-year-old El Reloj cigar factory as he discusses changes in the cigar industry and the ways these changes affected the inhabitants of Ybor City.

Tuesday, July 11th • 4:00 p.m., Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library

Presentation on how you can use traditional resources such as vital records, census records, land records and newspapers to uncover the lives, experiences and even personalities of our ancestors.

Wednesday, July 12th • 11:00 a.m., Tampa Bay History Center

Bootleggers, flappers, fruit flies and Art Deco. Join the Tampa Bay History Center’s Brad Massey for a look back in time at Florida from the 1920s to the modern era.

Thursday, July 13th • 11:00 a.m., Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library

Unveiling of two new Soulwalk historical markers recognizing the historic Jackson House, as well as The Scrub, which was Tampa’s oldest and largest African American neighborhood.

Friday, July 14th • 11:00 a.m., Tampa Bay History Center

Join local photographer Chip Weiner to take a fascinating look over the last 100 years of Tampa’s development, sites and scenes, and how they look today.

Friday, July 14th • 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library

The Soulwalk History Party welcomes Black Tampanians to share their thrilling days of yesterday. Bring your old photographs and documents to the library for scanning. Have a great story? We will also be recording oral histories.

Friday, July 14th • 6:30 p.m., The Bricks, Ybor

Join historian and author Sarah McNamara for an evening of Ybor City’s hidden histories as she tells stories of the radicals and revolutionaries who made Ybor City.

Saturday, July 15th • 10:30 a.m. (walking tour) 11:30 a.m. (party) The Bricks

Celebrate the 136th Birthday of Tampa with a walking tour and birthday party! Join historian and author Sarah McNamara through Ybor City as she tells the history of the community’s past and present. The walking tour will end with a birthday celebration.