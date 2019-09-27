CDC says this flu season could be worst yet

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s one of the sternest warnings yet from the Centers for Disease Control. This flu season could be one of the worst on record, according to health experts.

Doctors are telling patients, get your flu shot now and do not delay.

That powerful piece of advice from the CDC has people listening, and for good reason. With the flu season predicted to be this serious, getting a shot now could make all the difference later.

“There have been few seasons with the flu has been really wicked, and people miss a lot of work,” Tampa mom Allison Schneider said.

She knows just how much flu shots are in high demand. She sees it at Publix where she shops where the warning from the CDC is resonating with folks, like Allison, who say they do not want to get sick.

Right now, in fact, people are so concerned, Publix is busier than ever with its widely popular flu shot clinic.

The Lakeland-based company prepared early, stocking shelves with plenty of shots. Turns out, the timing was spot on as shoppers can get a flu shot seven days a week, all day long.

“If you’re a mom, it doesn’t matter if you get sick or not, you’re still a man and you have to take everybody,” Allison told 8 on Your Side.

Allison says as a mom and a businesswoman, she’s got to be on her A-game. She is, indeed, one of many shoppers getting the vaccination early-on this season and says Publix makes the process easy.

“This is where I’ve gotten my shot the last few years, exactly for that reason. It’s so easy. I come in, and it doesn’t take but an extra two or three minutes, and you’re done,” Allison told us.

The flu season is already active now, according to experts. Sadly, there has been one death reported. A child in California, diagnosed with the flu, has died.

Health experts hope people do not delay in getting the shot. Doctors say getting the shot is the number one to stay healthy and the best shot at success when it comes to being flu-free this season.