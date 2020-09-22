Caught on video: Man breaks into Town ‘n’ Country church, sets it on fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a church and lighting several pews on fire.

The sheriff’s office said the man broke into Incarnation Catholic Church in Town ‘N’ Country Friday around 10:35 p.m. carrying a large bottle.

Video surveillance shows him pouring flammable liquid onto three wooden pews before setting them on fire.

At approximately 10:39, the man escaped through the east entrance. The sheriff’s office said he didn’t steal anything.

“We are working to identify this criminal who broke into one of Town ‘N’ Country’s most popular Catholic Churches and caused significant damage,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While we are unsure of his motive, it is clear he has no respect for private property or a sacred place of worship. We promise this church community we are doing everything we can to capture this suspect and ensure he is held accountable for his actions.”

If you can recognize the man in the video, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8118.

