CAUGHT ON RING CAM: Tampa burglary suspect spends two days in victim’s guest house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanks to surveillance video, we have a clear look at a burglary suspect who didn’t just break into a South Tampa home…he made himself right at home, for two days.

Police are hoping someone will recognize him.

Frankie Gonzalez came home Sunday to her house on South Lincoln Avenue to find someone who didn’t belong there, and her things not where they belonged.

“Extremely, extremely violating,” she called it.

Captured on her home surveillance system, Gonzalez confronted the man in her backyard. He told her he was sorry, and just needed a place to stay for a few days.

“And I said, ‘no you’re not, you’re burglarizing me’,” Gonzalez recalled. “So, I proceeded to run into my house and grab my phone and call 911.”

That’s when the suspect ran off. Gonzalez managed to snap a photo as he did.

After that, she reviewed the video from her Ring camera to find he spent two days hiding out in her guest house.

“Took frozen food out of my freezer in my garage and he proceeded to try and cook it in the sun,” she said.

Overall, Tampa police say the suspect stole roughly $500 worth of tools and electronics.

Most importantly, Gonzalez says he stole her sense of security at home.

“I’ve had friends stay with me every night since,” she explained. “So I will probably have friends stay over until I get a little more comfortable.”

Investigators describe the suspect as a black man, approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan cargo pants, and a blue knit cap carrying an American flag backpack.

Anyone who sees someone matching that description is asked to call TPD or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.