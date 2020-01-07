Caught on camera: 2 hurt after chain-reaction crash on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a rear-view mirror camera captured the scary moment a car hit a pickup truck on Interstate 75 and caused a chain-reaction crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the Chevy Monte Carlo was heading northbound on Interstate 75, just south of the Pasco County line when it hit a Dodge Ram that had slowed down for traffic.

The truck was sent spinning out of control and off the highway, then it sideswiped a Ford Focus and hit another Dodge Ram.

Trooper said five cars were involved in the crash. The drivers of the Ram and the Monte Carlo suffered serious injuries and were taken to Advent Health Tampa and Wesley Chapel.

It’s unclear if charges are pending.

