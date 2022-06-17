NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two cats in New Tampa stood at the ready to protect their human when they spotted a scaly intruder in their backyard.

David Wolf said he was outside in his backyard doing yard work Thursday. Shortly after he went inside, he spotted a small alligator in the yard where he had just been working.

He decided to capture the gator on video and photos.

“I just finished yardwork back here!” Wolf said on the video.

The video shows him open the door to try and scare the reptile away, but it doesn’t budge.

“Let’s see what happens if I open this door,” he said on the video. “Wow, it’s not even moving.”

Wolf also shared photos of his cats staring down the gator from inside.

(Photo credit: David Wolf)

(Photo credit: David Wolf)

“Cats got my back!” he said.