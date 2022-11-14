TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new cat café with an “elevated twist” is expected to open in Carrollwood next spring.

“FELINE” is collaborating with St. Francis Society Animal Rescue to foster cats onsite for eventual adoption.

Tickets to see the cats will be available for purchase on both a reservation and walk-in basis at the café’s location at 12924 N Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa. The location’s website says it will be open Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

FELINE will feature various themed lounge areas, “ranging from vintage to posh to boho to modern,” according to a press release.

The café will feature assorted tapas, select wine, craft beer and brewed coffee in its lounge space.

“Get ready for FELINE… a ‘classy’ cat experience that will captivate all of your senses!” the press release states.

You can follow FELINE on Facebook and Instagram to see updates on the café’s opening.