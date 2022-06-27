TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new cat café is headed to South Tampa, bringing caffeine and adoptable cats to the city.

“Our mission is to create a one-of-a-kind experience where you can hang out with adoptable cats & kittens, sip on some caffeine, all while benefiting homeless cats,” the “Cats & Caffeine” website says. “The overwhelming euphoric experience that our lounge provides has been proven to be therapeutic and will cause an immense amount of pure joy!”

“Cats & Caffeine” is working with Cat Lovers Inc., a rescue organization. The kittens and cats will be housed at the lounge until they are adopted.

“Cat experiences” will be available to book online in addition to walk-ins.

“Guests can enjoy their beverages and snacks while partaking in a unique cat & kitten experience with the option to hopefully fall in love and adopt!” the café’s website says.

The Cats Caffeine website says it will be hosting weekly events including cat yoga, cats and wine nights, cats and movie nights and more.

An official opening date for the location is in the works, according to its Facebook page. The location’s Instagram account says it will be opening in July.