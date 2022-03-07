Cars riddled with bullet holes after shooting at Tampa Pin Chasers; 3 hurt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least three people were hurt in a shooting at a bowling alley in Tampa Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to Pin Chasers, 4847 N Armenia Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday and saw a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. A News Channel 8 photojournalist went to the parking lot and noticed several vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

Police said the car dropped off two people at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Both had suffered gunshot wounds and were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found a firearm in the vehicle and another gun with one of the occupants.

Another person was found injured inside the bowling alley. Police said they suffered a gunshot wound and their injuries were non-life-threatening. They were taken to an area hospital.

The matter remains under investigation.