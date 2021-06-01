Carrollwood woman accused of killing her relative, sheriff’s office says

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has charged Debra Pais Patton, 67, in the murder of her relative.

Patton was arrested Monday afternoon, and charged with abuse of a dead human body, a second-degree felony after a wellness check turned into a death investigation after a body was found at a home in Carrollwood on Monday morning.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Crystal Clark said deputies were called to a residence in the 11000 block of Cypress Park Street to check on a woman in her 60s who hadn’t been seen or heard from in days.

Patton was living at the home when her relative went missing. Following a search of the home on Monday morning, deputies located the body of an adult victim.

Patton now faces a charge of second degree murder with a firearm.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the identification of the deceased and the cause of death.

An investigation is active and ongoing.