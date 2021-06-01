Carrollwood woman accused of killing her relative, sheriff’s office says

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA/Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has charged Debra Pais Patton, 67, in the murder of her relative.

Patton was arrested Monday afternoon, and charged with abuse of a dead human body, a second-degree felony after a wellness check turned into a death investigation after a body was found at a home in Carrollwood on Monday morning.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Crystal Clark said deputies were called to a residence in the 11000 block of Cypress Park Street to check on a woman in her 60s who hadn’t been seen or heard from in days.

Patton was living at the home when her relative went missing. Following a search of the home on Monday morning, deputies located the body of an adult victim.  

Patton now faces a charge of second degree murder with a firearm.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the identification of the deceased and the cause of death.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss