Carrollwood resident bitten by bat with rabies

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was bitten by a bat with rabies in Carollwood, according to the Hillsborough County Health Department.

The health department said the woman was walking around her neighborhood at night and saw a bat on the sidewalk and decided to pick it up.

The bat then bit her finger.

The woman brought the bat to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, where it was tested for rabies.

The best tested positive and the woman is now receiving rabies prophylaxis.

This is the second confirmed case of rabies for 2020 in Hillsborough County.

No rabies alert has been issued, as this is a single case found in wildlife.

For further information on rabies, residents can visit the FDOH in Hillsborough County website, call 813-307-8000 or call the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at 813-744-5660.

