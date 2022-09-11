TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A teacher at Carrollwood Day School was charged with sexual battery after accusations of misconduct caught the attention of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Jamie Melton, 42, allegedly “engaged in sexual relations” with a student in September.

Deputies obtained a warrant for the English teacher’s arrest on Saturday and she was arrested on Sunday.

“This woman was a trusted member of this community who was responsible for the education and well-being of students, instead she violated that trust,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “As a parent, I am disgusted and hope she faces the full consequences of her actions.”

The sheriff’s office said it appears to be an isolated incident, but anyone with additional information is asked to call them at (813) 247-8200.