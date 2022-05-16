TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Carrie Underwood is bringing her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour to Tampa in February.

Underwood will be headed to Amalie Arena on Feb. 4, 2023, bringing along special guest Jimmie Allen.

The tour kicks off on Oct. 15 in South Carolina and will make stops in 43 cities.

Underwood said in a statement on her website she is “thrilled to be hitting the road again” on the tour.

Tickets for the Amalie Arena show are not yet available, but those interested can RVSP to receive more information.

A dollar from each ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, helping homeless veterans.

Underwood will release “Denim & Rhinestones” on June 10.