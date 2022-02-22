Carol Baskin releases new documentary which investigates the trafficking of endangered species

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carole Baskin of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue released a new documentary that investigates the trafficking of endangered species.

The film alleges that many high-profile conservationists seen on talk shows are engaging in exotic animal trade, and now, there’s a federal bill she hopes will help save big cats.

The film alleges for years, high profile conservationists brought so-called “ambassador cats” on television, only to get rid of them into the exotic animal trade.

Baskin says she’s eager for the public to know the truth.

“Everyone who has seen the Conservation Game is saying I had no idea and I never thought what happened to those cubs and I can’t believe my heroes were involved,” Baskin said.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act is making its way through Congress that would end cub petting and phase out owning tigers as pets.

Baskin highlights several tiger encounters in the last few years. Police removed an 80-pound cougar from a New York City home last year.

In 2018, there were reports law enforcement officers seized a white tiger cub from a Louisiana home.

“We are going to lose the tiger if we don’t stop cub petting and private ownership of big cats,” Baskin said.

Baskin wants people to watch the film and take action before it’s too late.

“We all need to protect the tiger and we can by reaching out to Congress and asking them to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act,” Baskin said.

The Big Cat Public Safety Act was introduced last month. Baskin hopes lawmakers vote on it this summer.

The film will be available for a limited time on Big Cat Rescue’s Youtube channel.