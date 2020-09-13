Carjacking suspect hospitalized after causing scene at Oldsmar Panera, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspected carjacker is in the hospital after a desperate attempt to steal a vehicle in Oldsmar this weekend, authorities said.

Troy Andre Johnson, 36, of Hickory, North Carolina is facing multiple charges after a carjacking and an attempted carjacking at a Circle K and Panera Bread on Saturday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began at a Circle K gas station on 3170 Tampa Road.

According to deputies, Johnson drove his minivan next to a 47-year-old woman who was pumping gas into a Mazda 5 SUV.

Johnson entered the SUV and demanded the woman’s keys, but she refused, and ran inside the business to call 911, authorities said.

Investigators said Johnson fled the gas station and went into a nearby Panera Bread. He started pacing back and forth and yelling at customers and the manager, saying he wasn’t leaving until someone handed over the keys to their car. He threatened the manager before leaving the business, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the Panera and found Johnson trying to carjack a Ford Fusion driven by a 36-year-old man. They said he started circling the vehicle and tried to open the door, but was unsuccesful and fled.

Deputies had to chase him and deployed an “electronic control weapon” to stop him.

They were able to detain Johnson, and he was given medical attention, then taken to Mease Countryside Hospital. Investigators suspect he was under the influence of narcotics.

Johnson is facing one count of carjacking (unarmed), one count of false imprisonment, one count of attempted carjacking and one count of resisting arrest without violence, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing.

