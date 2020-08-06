Caretaker arrested after physically abusing 88-year-old man in Hillsborough Co.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a caretaker after he physically abused an 88-year-old man.

Deputies say 19-year-old Jonah Delgado was the on-duty caretaker for the victim, who required full-time care for basic needs.

According to the sheriff’s office, home surveillance video shows Delgado physically abusing the victim by slapping his face and yelling at him. Delgado can be seen placing the victim in a wheelchair where he then hits the victim multiple times in the face, head and stomach. The 19-year-old can later be seen pushing the victim into a bed and punched the man in the stomach three times.

*WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.*

Deputies arrested Delgado Wednesday around midnight.

“The actions of this man are deplorable, unacceptable and disturbing,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Delgado was trusted to take care of this man and to protect him. He not only broke this trust but put this man in direct danger with his actions. I am very proud of our detectives who worked quickly to get this man in custody before he could hurt anyone else.”

Delgado has been charged with abuse of elderly or disabled adult and battery.

