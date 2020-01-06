CareerSource: Paid internships available to Hillsborough teens, young adults

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Are you young and ready to start your career?

Last year, 560 teens and young adults participated, working at a number of companies and organizations throughout the county. And this year, the organization plans to hire around 1,500 job seekers.

The program is available to teenagers and young adults ages 16 to 24, and will run from June 10 to July 19. Participants are paid $11 an hour.

CareerSource is accepting applications on www.TampaSummerJobs.com

