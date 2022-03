TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A horrific collision left a vehicle wedged under a semi-truck in Tampa Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Hillsborough Avenue and Sylvia Place.

At least one person was hurt, but there is no word on their condition.

There is still no word on what led to the crash or how many people were involved.

Multiple agencies, including the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.