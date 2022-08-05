TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search is underway for a woman who allegedly stole a car with an 11-month-old child still inside, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Authorities said the woman stole a 2011 black Kia Optima 4-door with the 11-month-old inside after the mother exited the car near the intersection of North Armenia Avenue and Siesta Court in Tampa.

The child and car were recovered roughly one mile away near the intersection of West Wilder Avenue and North Jamaica Street.

The child was reunited with their mother and did not suffer any injuries, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.

Officers are still searching the area for the suspect who was described as a young black female in her late teens to early twenties. She may be wearing a black jacket or long-sleeved shirt and light-colored shorts.

