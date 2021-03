TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was hurt after a car slammed into a building near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tampa.

Police said the car crashed into a business near the intersection of M.L.K. and Munro Street.

No one was inside the business when the crash occurred, but the corner of the building sustained heavy damage.

Investigators suspect rain caused the driver to lose control of their vehicle. They won’t be facing charges, police said.