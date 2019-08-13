Car nearly missed house after crash; search for driver continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search continues for a driver who crashed into a yard on West Columbus Drive late Monday evening.

The Silver Chevy Malibu barely missed the house.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. last night at the intersection of N. Poplar Avenue.

Officers believe the driver was coming down Poplar Avenue at the time of the crash.

The car stopped just short of actually hitting the front of the home.

There was no damage to the actual house.

No one inside the home was injured but the homeowner says she was in bed at the time and was woken up by a loud boom.

After the crash, police say the driver of the car took off.

Several units, including a helicopter, were out Monday night searching for the person who was behind the wheel.

Police do not know why the driver took off after the crash.

LATEST STORIES: