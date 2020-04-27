Car involved in hit-and-run plows into Tampa apartment

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for a driver who caused a car to crash into a building in Tampa early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight in the 1800 block of East 26th Avenue.

Police say a driver rear-ended another car, which went off the road and hit the outside of an apartment unit, shattering a window and causing the side of the building to crack.

The driver who caused the crash fled the scene, while a person inside of the other car was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

