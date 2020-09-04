Car fire snarls traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a vehicle of fire in the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge.
According to FHP, at least one travel lane is blocked and drivers should use caution due to smoke in the area.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
