Car crashes into Valrico vape shop; driver’s condition unknown

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a vape shop in Valrico overnight.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the Lil Buddha Vapor & Smoke Shop on 4360 Lithia Pinecrest Road.

A News Channel 8 crew went to the scene and saw glass sprinkled over the car. The frame of the door was completely dented.

At this time, it’s still unclear what caused the crash, and the driver’s condition is unknown.

