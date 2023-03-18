TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash crashed into a tattoo parlor in Tampa Saturday morning, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Tampa Fire Rescue posted photos of the damage on Twitter, saying that the incident happened at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard.

Rescue officials said one person was being assessed at the scene. The extent of that person’s injuries is not yet known.

(Credit: Tampa Fire Rescue)

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the southbound lanes of Dale Mabry have been partially closed to just one lane.