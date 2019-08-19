Car crashes into hotel in Tampa, FHP investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a Tampa hotel overnight.

The car crashed through a fence at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott on Lakeview Center Drive. The hotel is just off MLK Boulevard near I-4.

It’s not clear exactly what time the crash happened, but the car was still at the scene shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities have not released any information about the driver, or said whether that person will face charges.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Troopers say the crash has not impacted traffic.