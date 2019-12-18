Car crashes into abandoned car wash in Brandon

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a car drove through a construction site and crashed into an abandoned car wash in Brandon on Wednesday.
The accident happened near the intersection of Lumsden Road and Durant Road.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
