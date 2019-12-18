Live Now
Live coverage: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Car crashes into abandoned car wash in Brandon

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a car drove through a construction site and crashed into an abandoned car wash in Brandon on Wednesday.

The accident happened near the intersection of Lumsden Road and Durant Road.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss