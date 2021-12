A close-up photo of police lights by night

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Dunnellon woman with warrants from Georgia was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers following a chase on I-275.

According to an FHP spokesperson, troopers were alerted to a stolen 2017 Nissan sedan traveling southbound on I-275.

FHP troopers located and performed a PIT on the vehicle at the 34 milepost on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

This is a developing story check back for updates.