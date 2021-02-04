Car carrying COVID-19 vaccines stolen from Plant City Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man in his 20s after vials of the COVID-19 vaccine were stolen from the inoculation site at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City, authorities said.

Police said vials of the COVID-19 vaccine were being stored in a gray Hyundai Accent parked at the parking lot on Reynolds Street. The vials were meant to be distributed at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, one of the vaccination distribution sites in Hillsborough County. Police did not say how many vials were stolen.

The vehicle was stolen around 4 p.m. Wednesday. It’s a 2018 gray Hyundai Accent with the Florida tag NPJJ58.

Police released video of the suspect, who they described as a light-skinned male in his 20s. He has long hair and was wearing a light-colored hoodie when the theft occurred.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Plant City police.