BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A car burst into flames in a Publix parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

Hillsborough County firefighters were called to the Publix on Causeway Boulevard in Brandon after someone called 911 when they spotted the flames.

A video filmed by James Lair shows firefighters battling the flames and just minutes later, the fire is out.

Officials said no one was hurt and no other vehicles were damaged by the fire.